The Sharks' sparkling utility back Garth April has had a season of extremes‚ but somehow has played a key role in his team's hunt for a home semi-final.

At some point during the Sharks' Currie Cup campaign‚ April was dropped for his unbecoming off-the-field conduct.

However‚ he remained a crucial cog for Robert du Preez's side at fullback or flyhalf.

The Sharks are 14 points ahead of their nearest rivals‚ the Cheetahs (25) and should they beat the Blue Bulls at home on Saturday‚ all roads will lead to King's Park for one of the semi-finals and the final should they get that far.

April said the only thing he's been concentrating on is his game and making sure he worries about the things he can control.

“Playing in the previous few matches has been a good run for me. At the start of the season‚ I didn't go so well.

"There was one game played and I was out with injury.

"I am going very well at the moment.

"My defence has improved because that was one of my big weaknesses and my decision-making in the various positions has improved. I can get better‚” April said

"Everyone wants to play for the Boks and everyone wants to be part of the set-up but at the moment‚ I just want to play rugby at the Sharks.

"I want to enjoy myself and improve every weekend.”

The Sharks are on an eight-match unbeaten run and for the first time in three weeks‚ have the benefit of a home game.

Their travels saw them claim wins in Mbombela and Kimberley‚ venues where some very good teams like Western Province have tripped up.

The Blue Bulls haven't quite reached a gallop but under John Mitchell‚ they have the makings of a team that will bloody some noses.

Having seen off the Bulls earlier this season on Women's day‚ April knows the Pretoria side will have a point to prove while getting better under Mitchell.

“The Bulls are trying to play a more expansive game but in terms of direct play and the forwards coming around the corner‚ they still play like that.

"However‚ they do move the ball around a bit more.

"We are expecting anything from them.

"We just want to focus on us and we just want to do what we want to do.

"The big thing for us is to keep the momentum going and I think we're doing well‚” April said.

“I don't think we feel the pressure of losing a game. We just want to improve in every match and I think we're doing well.

"We just want to keep going.”

