19 September 2017 - 11:41 By Craig Ray
Francois Louw and Allister Coetzee, coach of South Africa during the 2016 The Castle Lager Rugby Championship South Africa Press Conference at Kashmir Resturant, Umhlanga South Africa on 03 October 2016. File photo
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

With Springbok openside flank options increasingly limited after Jaco Kriel’s recent shoulder injury and subsequent surgery‚ which will rule him out of the home leg of the Rugby Championship‚ veteran back rower Francois Louw is in line for a recall.

Louw‚ 32‚ has played 52 Tests for the Boks and has only recently returned to the field after a lengthy lay-off due to shoulder surgery in May.

But he confirmed to the local media in Bath where he plays his club rugby that he is on standby for the national team.

"I am on standby (for South Africa)‚" Louw told the Bath Chronicle.

"Whether or not they decide to use me‚ obviously there's been a couple of injuries‚ but I think they've got enough good men there to do a good job.

"I'm obviously torn‚ as I've always been‚ whether I'm playing there or playing here.

"It's a huge honour to play for your country.

"Any player who has represented their country can tell you that‚ but this is my club and a team I'm obviously very passionate about.”

Bok coach Allister Coetzee named Louw as a potential replacement when the squad arrived in Johannesburg in Sunday.

Siya Kolisi was the designated openside flank during last week’s 57-0 loss to the All Blacks in Albany‚ but he didn’t enjoy the best outing.

After a season of excellent form‚ Kolisi‚ who has stated in the past that openside is not his preferred position‚ was wasted against the All Blacks.

His effectiveness in the ball-carrying and linking blindside role was missed; although the Boks were so overwhelmed in every facet of the game‚ Kolisi was far from the worst player on the field.

Without injured tighthead Coenie Oosthuizen‚ who is a fine ball stealer‚ the Boks were well beaten at the breakdown.

Louw will offer some resistance in that area of the game.

Louw has always performed well for the Boks although he‚ along with the rest of the team struggled last season.

Louw’s last Test was in Durban against the All Blacks in 2016 – which ended in a 57-15 win for the visitors.

The Boks face Australia in Bloemfontein next week‚ which is followed by another daunting task against the All Blacks in Cape Town.

Louw has played nine Tests against the Wallabies and been on the winning side four times. Amazingly‚ he has faced the All Blacks 12 times and yet to taste victory.

 - TimesLIVE

