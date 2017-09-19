Rugby

Rassie will add massive value to SA‚ says Dempsey

19 September 2017 - 16:36 By Craig Ray
SA-born coach Rassie Erasmus.
Leinster’s backline coach and former Ireland international Girvan Dempsey believes that Rassie Erasmus’ return to South Africa will be a boost for the ailing game.

The former Ireland fullback believes that South Africa is still a tough place to tour and that the country has a lot to offer the world game despite recent poor results at Test and PRO 14 level.

The Springboks lost by a record 57-0 against the All Blacks last weekend while the Cheetahs and Kings have struggled in the early stages of PRO 14.

“South African rugby is evolving and if you look at the way the game is going globally‚ it’s constantly changing and South Africa is trying to adapt‚” Dempsey said.

“Taking last week’s result against the All Blacks out of it‚ they were in a positive place before that and there was a lot of positive talk about how the team was performing.

“They were competitive early on against the All Blacks but turning over some possession cost them.

"That’s where the All Blacks are so dangerous‚ it's that turnover ball.

“But deeper than that the Stormers and Lions were extremely competitive in Super Rugby so from that perspective‚ South Africa is still a tough place to come and play.

“We were surprised by the intensity the Kings brought last week (Leinster won 31-10) and we’re fortunate enough to get out here first.

“Rassie could help turn things around and from talking to the guys at Munster he is highly regarded.

“He has put in place impressive structures there and the way they have played and the results they have achieved over the past season have been excellent.

"He is going to add massive value to SA Rugby.”

Leinster face the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein on Friday night‚ the scene of one of Dempsey’s two Tests in SA in 2004.

The experience of playing at altitude and a Cheetahs team boosted by their first PRO 14 win have made Dempsey wary of the challenge that lies ahead this week.

“We’ve put in a lot of thought to dealing with the altitude and we’re fortunate that we have a strong sports science team with a huge wealth and depth of knowledge and they have put systems in place to deal with it‚” Dempsey said.

“That was why we stayed in Johannesburg (which is close to 6000 feet) last week‚ so we could train at altitude and get used to it.

"It will test fitness levels later on in the game.

“We’ve worked hard on our fitness and I don’t believe altitude will be a big factor once players have experienced the initial shock of it.”

