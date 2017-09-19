Shoulder injury rules Springboks flanker Jaco Kriel out for six months

Jaco Kriel's season is over.

The injury the Bok flank sustained against Australia was more serious than was initially thought and he will be out for six months.

He suffered a severe shoulder injury in the Rugby Championship Test against Australia in Perth on 9 September.

The Lions confirmed he will undergo an operation on Tuesday and is expected to return to play in early 2018.

Kriel was replaced by Jean-Luc du Preez in last week's ill-fated Test against the All Blacks in Albany.

It is moot whether Du Preez will continue in that role in next week's Test against the Wallabies in Bloemfontein.

In a further setback for the Lions lock Lourens Erasmus will also undergo an operation on his left knee and will be out of action for approximately three months.

Erasmus has been sent back to South Africa after he sustained the injury while in action in Japan.

- TimesLIVE