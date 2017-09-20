Rugby

Big Bok blow as injury sidelines flank

20 September 2017 - 07:35 By LIAM DEL CARME
Jaco Kriel. File photo
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Jaco Kriel's season is over.

The injury the tearaway Springbok flank sustained against Australia is more serious than initially thought and he will be confined to the sidelines for six months.

He suffered a severe shoulder injury in the Rugby Championship Test against Australia in Perth two Saturdays ago.

His province, the Lions, confirmed that he had an operation on Tuesday and was expected to return to play early next year.

His absence was felt by the Springboks, who went down by a record 57-0 to the All Blacks in Albany last weekend.

Missing the six remaining Tests this year is a big blow to the Boks' hopes of bouncing back.

Kriel was replaced by Jean-Luc du Preez in last week's ill-fated Test but it is moot whether the Sharks backrower will continue in that role in next week's Test against the Wallabies in Bloemfontein.

