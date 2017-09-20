Rugby

Hougaard sole casualty of Boks' 57-0 annihilation by the All Blacks

20 September 2017 - 15:21 By Khanyiso Tshwaku
South Africa's Francois Hougaard (C) looks for a gap in the defence during the Rugby Championship match between New Zealand and South Africa at Albany Stadium in Auckland on September 16, 2017.
Image: MICHAEL BRADLEY / AFP

Scrumhalf Francois Hougaard was the sole casualty of Saturday's 57-0 Albany annihilation against New Zealand while Raymond Rhule retained his place.

Hougaard was dropped from the 30-man Springbok squad that will participate in the two Rugby Championship Tests against Australia in Bloemfontein on September 30 and New Zealand in Cape Town on October 7.

The Sharks duo of S'busiso Nkosi and Louis Schreuder earned maiden call-ups while Bath loose-forward Francois Louw replaces the injured Jaco Kriel.

Changes were expected after the record defeat at the North Harbour Stadium.

Rhule had a nightmare on defence and missed nine tackles but has been spared.

Hougaard's inefficiencies as a Test level scrumhalf were laid bare in the face of masterclasses from All Black halfbacks Aaron Smith and TJ Perenara.

The Boks are under massive pressure to atone for their disastrous showing in New Zealand as they went into the game on the back of a six-match unbeaten run.

Bulls flyhalf Handre Pollard also retains his place in the team despite his rusty outing.

Oupa Mohoje‚ Warren Whiteley and Frans Malherbe are still recovering from injuries and were not considered for selection.

Springbok squad:

Forwards:

Uzair Cassiem (Cheetahs)‚ Lood de Jager (Bulls)‚ Ruan Dreyer (Lions)‚ Dan du Preez (Sharks)‚ Jean-Luc du Preez (Sharks)‚ Pieter-Steph du Toit (Stormers)‚ Eben Etzebeth (captain) (Stormers)‚ Steven Kitshoff (Stormers)‚ Siya Kolisi (Stormers)‚ Francois Louw (Bath‚ England)‚ Wilco Louw (Stormers)‚ Malcolm Marx (Lions)‚ Bongi Mbonambi (Stormers) Franco Mostert (Lions/Ricoh Black Rams‚ Japan)‚ Tendai Mtawarira (Sharks)‚ Trevor Nyakane (Bulls) Chiliboy Ralepelle (Sharks)

Backs:

Andries Coetzee (Lions)‚ Ross Cronje (Lions)‚ Damian de Allende (Stormers)‚ Elton Jantjies (Lions/NTT Shining Arcs‚ Japan)‚ Jesse Kriel (Bulls)‚ Dillyn Leyds (Stormers)‚ Rudy Paige (Bulls)‚ Handré Pollard (Bulls)‚ Raymond Rhule (Cheetahs)‚ Louis Schreuder (Sharks)‚ Jan Serfontein (Bulls)‚ Courtnall Skosan (Lions)‚ S’busiso Nkosi (Sharks)

 - TimesLIVE

