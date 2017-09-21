Springbok flyhalf Handre Pollard was on Thursday included in the Blue Bulls' match-day 22 for their Currie Cup clash against the Sharks in Durban on Saturday after an unexpected twist of fate.

Utility back Manie Libbok‚ who was named on the bench‚ was laid low with appendicitis and had to make way for Pollard.

Blue Bulls executive of rugby John Mitchell was not keen on starting some of the returning Springboks because of his team's precarious log position.

The Sharks are on top of the log with 39 points while the Bulls are sixth on 20 points.

Forgotten fullback Ulrich Beyers will also get a chance to show his wares from the bench.

Sharks coach Robert Du Preez picked his available Boks where Dan Du Preez and Chiliboy Ralepelle will be starting.

Recently called up Bok S'busiso Nkosi will be starting on the left wing while scrumhalf Louis Schreuder misses the game because of his wedding.

Sharks Team:

15 Garth April‚ 14 Odwa Ndungane‚ 13 Jeremy Ward‚ 12 Marius Louw‚ 11 S'bu Nkosi‚ 10 Curwin Bosch‚ 9 Michael Claassens‚ 8 Dan du Preez‚ 7 Jacques Vermeulen‚ 6 Keegan Daniel‚ 5 Ruan Botha‚ 4 Tyler Paul‚ 3 Ross Geldenhuys‚ 2 Chiliboy Ralepelle‚ 1 Thomas du Toit.

Subs:

16 Franco Marais‚ 17 Juan Schoeman‚ 18 Jean Droste‚ 19 Tera Mtembu‚ 20 Cameron Wright‚ 21 Tristan Blewett‚ 22 Rhyno Smith

Blue Bulls:

15 Warrick Gelant‚ 14 Duncan Matthews‚ 13 Burger Odendaal‚ 12 JT Jackson‚ 11 Johnny Kotze‚ 10 Marnitz Boshoff‚ 9 Ivan can Zyl‚ 8 Jano Venter‚ 7 Jannes Kirsten‚ 6 Nic de Jager‚ 5 Aston Fortuin‚ 4 Ruben van Heerden‚ 3 Conraad van Vuuren‚ 2 Edgar Marutlulle‚ 1 Pierre Schoeman

Subs:

16 Johan Grobbelaar‚ 17 Matthys Basson‚ 18 Tim Agaba‚ 19 Marco van Staden‚ 20 Piet van Zyl‚ 21 Handre Pollard‚ 22 Ulrich Beyers.

- TimesLIVE