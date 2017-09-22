Pollard lurks on bench for Bulls against high-riding Sharks

The Sharks may be sitting pretty at the top of the Currie Cup log but they have to contend with a Blue Bulls side that has Handre Pollard on the bench at King’s Park on Saturday.

Pollard’s appearance on the bench was somewhat unexpected‚ but Manie Libbok’s appendicitis laid him low‚ allowing the Bok flyhalf to get some game time ahead of the next two Springbok engagements against the Wallabies in Bloemfontein and the All Blacks in Cape Town.

Blue Bulls executive of rugby John Mitchell didn’t sound keen on using his Bok and that was clear in his exclusion of Pollard from the initial match-day 22.

Mitchell said the issue of introducing Pollard back into the team was a case of getting him back into some sort of rhythm as the former All Black coach made two changes to the side that lost to the Golden Lions last week.

Left wing Johnny Kotze and tighthead prop Conraad van Vuuren come in for Sibahle Maxwane and Matthys Basson respectively.