By the time Handre Pollard made his long-awaited Currie Cup return at King’s Park in Durban on Saturday‚ the Blue Bulls were in desperate need of a spark.

In the opening 50 minutes of their 18-5 victory the Sharks had bossed the collisions against the Blue Bulls and had built a bit of a cushion — by no means luxurious‚ but enough to absorb what the visitors were likely to throw at them.

Pollard‚ although workmanlike‚ neither has the recent game time‚ nor confidence to turn matches on their head. Besides‚ in the teeming rain it was nigh impossible to provide a spark.