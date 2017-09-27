Sports Minister Thulas Nxesi says they have done everything in their powers to convince the powers that be at World Rugby that South Africa are deserving hosts of the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

The South Africans are locked in a three-way battle with Ireland‚ who put up a compelling bid to be first-time hosts‚ and France‚ who are relying on their massive financial strength‚ to host the 10th edition of rugby union's showpiece event.

The three countries have an anxious wait until November 15 when the host nation will be named.

France hosted the 2007 event won by John Smit's side and co-hosted matches in the 1999 and 1991 tournaments while the Boks won the 1995 competition they hosted.

Ireland have never hosted the tournament outright even though they played bit-parts in the 1991 and 1999 tournaments held in England and Wales respectively.

“All we can do now is to wait‚" Nxesi said.

"We have put our bid forward and we can see we are meeting all the requirements.

"We are just waiting for the respective committees to come to their decision and also there's also the expert panels‚ from where a final decision will be made.

"There's nothing else we can do now.

“If we haven't convinced them at the time when we were presenting our bid to them‚ I don't think we'll ever be able to convince them.

"I feel that we've done the job from our side and all that is left is for them to take the decision.

"What we can't do now is to do things that are under-the-table. That we can't do.”

The financial pressure that France have applied on the voting committee is as such that they've already stated they have secured a 150-million pound (R2.72-billion) guarantee from their government.

The winning host nation has to fork out 120-million pounds (R2.17-billion) to host the tournament.

SA Rugby went one better by having a 160-million pounds (R2.9-billion) government guarantee that they hope will sway the voting in their favour.

The winning country has to get 19 of the 37 available World Rugby Council votes to host the tournament. The prospective hosts aren't allowed to vote.

Nxesi felt they have met all the criteria put to them by World Rugby and the rand's relative weakness works in their favour.

“We also showed other things there above and beyond the criteria that was set for us that also makes us a favourable destination.

"After all‚ there's a lot to South African than just the rugby. We've got the climate and the country to host an exceptional World Cup‚” Nxesi said.

“Our hotels are cheaper and there's better value for money in terms of perishables in South Africa as compared to the European countries.”

