WATCH | Five reasons why Boks should be confident of beating the Aussies in Bloemfontein

The Wallabies have made five visits to the Highveld over the past nine years and Saturday's clash against the Springboks in Bloemfontein will be their sixth.

Unlike the All Blacks‚ who have the distinct advantage regardless of where they play‚ Australia struggles with the thin air the Highveld offers.

That explains why they've only won twice on the Highveld in 54 years while they've experienced more success at sea level.

Durban is their favourite South African Test destination as three of their five victories in SA since 1992 have been recorded at King's Park.

This may also explain why the Wallabies haven't been back to King's Park in six years in a similar manner the All Blacks have been kept away from Loftus Versfeld since 2006 and until next week‚ haven't been to Cape Town in nine years.

The Boks have every reason to be confident that the Australian lungs will explode in Bloemfontein and this is why:

1) October 1‚ 2016 – South Africa 18 – 10 Australia – Loftus Versfeld‚ Pretoria