With nine straight wins under their belt‚ you'd think that the Sharks have developed an air of invincibility in this season’s Currie Cup.

Their taciturn coach Robert du Preez‚ however‚ is guarded against bulging chests or any inflated sense of self.

“We set goals for ourselves in this competition and are delighted to have won nine in a row," Du Preez said.

"Despite our success it is important that we keep our feet firmly on the ground and that there is no room for complacency going into these last two matches.

“Our emphasis is on ourselves and sticking to our game plan and what works for us.

"The players know what is required of them and they love playing in front of our home crowd.”

That’s probably not what their opponents on Friday‚ the Golden Lions‚ want to hear.

The Lions certainly don’t look at the Sharks’ record as one in which they’ve exhausted nine lives.

As Golden Lions coach Swys de Bruin sagely pointed out‚ the Sharks have been less afflicted by Springbok call-ups or temporary defections to Japan.

He was highly complementary of the Sharks earlier this week‚ going as far as to express surprise at prop Thomas du Toit and flyhalf cum fullback Curwin Bosch’s exclusion from the Springbok team.

Indeed‚ both have been impressive in the Currie Cup‚ as most recently evidenced in the Sharks’ defeat of the Blue Bulls at King’s Park.

Bosch’s command of the rugby ball when he applies his boot‚ at times defies believe‚ while Du Toit’s credentials as a cast iron loose head has withstood every furnace it has been exposed to in this season’s Currie Cup.

Add to that‚ the emergence of captain Ruan Botha as a leader that is easy to follow and a lock whose game is growing in dimension.

Keegan Daniel’s experience and ability to impact play on or around the ball has also proved invaluable.

The Lions will have their work cut out but they won’t start as complete no-hopers.

The Sharks will be well aware that the Lions are perhaps better than their fourth place on the points table currently suggest.

The Lions have lost more matches than they’ve won but at their best they can match anyone in the Currie Cup.

Sharks team:

Garth April; Odwa Ndungane‚ Tristan Blewett‚ Marius Louw‚ S’busiso Nkosi; Curwin Bosch‚ Michael Claassens; Daniel du Preez‚ Jacques Vermeulen‚ Keegan Daniel; Ruan Botha (captain)‚ Tyler Paul; Ross Geldenhuys‚ Franco Marais‚ Thomas du Toit.

Substitutes:

Akker van der Merwe‚ Juan Schoeman‚ Jean Droste‚ Tera Mtembu; Cameron Wright‚ Inny Radebe‚ Rhyno Smith.

