With the Springboks again taking centre stage when they face the Wallabies in Bloemfontein on Saturday in a game that will be an attempt to atone for their embarrassing 57-0 record defeat against the All Blacks on September 16‚ the Currie Cup disappears into the shadows.

However‚ there's a lot to play for in the world's oldest rugby provincial competition.

With the Sharks already having sealed a home semifinal with their 18-5 win over the Bulls at home last week‚ the Cheetahs are under pressure to keep hold of their second spot even though they saw off a spirited Pumas side last week Friday.

The Cheetahs have been gifted the curtain-raiser slot on Saturday when they make the 100km trip to Kimberley to face the Griquas‚ who have flattered to deceive this season despite some brave performances.

The Cheetahs have to make sure they collect the five maximum points to increase the gap between them and third-placed Western Province‚ who have a daunting trip to Pretoria to face the improving Blue Bulls at Loftus Versfeld on Sunday.

The Cheetahs are on 30 points and with three rounds left‚ a three-point gap could prove to be crucial.

The Cheetahs have tough assignments against the Blue Bulls at home and the Golden Lions away to finish off their campaign‚ making their clash on Saturday all the more important.

The Sharks are sitting pretty with 43 points after 10 matches and it's clear they have another four home games when the home semi-final is included.

However‚ on Friday they have to navigate past a dangerous Golden Lions side who have somehow found form when it's mattered.

Swys de Bruin's side have only won four of their nine matches but they occupy the last play-off spot with the Pumas breathing heavily down their necks.

The Lions have 25 points and know a slip will allow the Pumas‚ who are a point behind and have a bye this weekend‚ to have an opportunity to grab the important fourth place when they face the Griquas at home next week.

The Bulls have had to watch teams decide their own fates from their lowly sixth position but they have the chance of spoiling Western Province's chances of hosting a home semi-final.

With only 20 points‚ the Bulls need a special set of results to go their way while ensuring they somehow find a way into the semi-finals.

They're five points off the fourth-placed Lions but they have a trip to Bloemfontein next week that could either boost or end their chances.

However‚ that all depends on whether they beat their old foes at their Sunnyside ground. - TimesLIVE.