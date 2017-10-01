Injury rules Cassiem out of clash against New Zealand

Springbok No 8 Uzair Cassiem has been ruled out of next weekend’s Rugby Championship clash against New Zealand due to a rib injury.

Cassiem sustained the injury early in Saturday’s 27-27 draw against Australia in Bloemfontein.

At this stage no replacement will be called up.

Meanwhile‚ prop Wilco Louw has been released to play for Western Province against the Blue Bulls in a Currie Cup match on Sunday afternoon in Pretoria.

Louw will re-join the Springboks later on the same day in Cape Town.

- TimesLIVE