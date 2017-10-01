Rugby

Injury rules Cassiem out of clash against New Zealand

01 October 2017 - 12:39 By Craig Ray
Uzair Cassiem of the Springboks during the Rugby Championship 2017 match between South Africa and Australia at Toyota Stadium on September 30, 2017 in Bloemfontein, South Africa.
Uzair Cassiem of the Springboks during the Rugby Championship 2017 match between South Africa and Australia at Toyota Stadium on September 30, 2017 in Bloemfontein, South Africa.
Image: Johan Pretorius/Gallo Images

Springbok No 8 Uzair Cassiem has been ruled out of next weekend’s Rugby Championship clash against New Zealand due to a rib injury.

Cassiem sustained the injury early in Saturday’s 27-27 draw against Australia in Bloemfontein.

At this stage no replacement will be called up.

Meanwhile‚ prop Wilco Louw has been released to play for Western Province against the Blue Bulls in a Currie Cup match on Sunday afternoon in Pretoria.

Louw will re-join the Springboks later on the same day in Cape Town.

 - TimesLIVE

