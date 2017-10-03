Sharks prop Thomas du Toit has been called up to the Springbok squad with wing Raymond Rhule returning to the Cheetahs for PRO 14 action this weekend.

The Springboks play against the All Blacks in the final round of the Rugby Championship at Newlands on Saturday.

Du Toit‚ 22‚ who is primarily a loosehead‚ is an interesting addition considering scrum coach Matt Proudfoot talked glowingly about looseheads Tendai Mtawarira and Steven Kitshoff earlier on Tuesday.

A spokesman for the Springboks confirmed that there had been no injuries to any of the props in training and that Du Toit was included as extra cover.

It seems from the move that Du Toit might be considered as cover for both sides of the scrum from the bench. It’s a role he’s performed at provincial level.

At 1.89m and 130kg Du Toit is a huge man and the scrum is one area that the Boks believe they can match‚ and even edge‚ the All Blacks.

Sharks wing S’busiso Nkosi also remains with the squad‚ suggesting he is in the mix for Saturday’s clash against New Zealand.

“We are learning as a front row‚” Proudfoot said.

“I thought Ruan Dreyer was really good in Super Rugby and finding that rhythm and confidence for him is key for us.

“Frans Malherbe was really good when he started off for us this year and Coenie Oosthuizen stepped up when he had to‚ so with every change in the front row‚ there are different body shapes‚ which require different approaches.

“Last Saturday (against Australia‚ which ended 27-27)‚ Ruan learned that when the opposition presents you with a different picture‚ you need to adapt to it – working on our technique so that we have a plan A and plan B if the opposition does certain things to you.”