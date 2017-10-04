Blue Bulls head coach John Mitchell named an unchanged side for their crucial Currie Cup clash against the Free State Cheetahs on Friday in Bloemfontein.

The Bulls are fighting for their lives after their narrow 46-45 loss against Western Province on Sunday that's left them teetering on the brink of elimination.

Their task was made difficult by the Griquas' 59-24 evisceration of the Cheetahs in Kimberley which has altered the look of the log.

The Bulls (22) are a point ahead of the Griquas‚ who still prop up the table despite their big win while the Cheetahs dropped to third with 30 points in the wake of the Bulls losing to Western Province on Sunday.

The Bulls have to win and hope Western Province (33) blank the Golden Lions (25) at Ellis Park on Sunday if they are to go claim what looks like an elusive play-off position.

They will also need the Griquas to do them a favour on Saturday and beat the fifth-place Pumas (24) on Saturday in Nelspruit.

Teams:

Free State Cheetahs: TBA

Blue Bulls:

15 Warrick Gelant‚ 14 Duncan Matthews‚ 13 Burger Odendaal (c)‚ 12 JT Jackson‚ 11 Johnny Kotze‚ 10 Marnitz Boshoff‚ 9 Ivan van Zyl‚ 8 Nic de Jager‚ 7 Tim Agaba‚ 6 Marco van Staden‚ 5 Aston Fortuin‚ 4 Ruben van Heerden‚ 3 Conraad van Vuuren‚ 2 Edgar Marutlulle‚ 1 Pierre Schoeman.

Subs:

16 Johan Grobbelaar‚ 17 Matthys Basson‚ 18 Jano Venter‚ 19 Boom Prinsloo‚ 20 Piet van Zyl‚ 21 Tony Jantjies‚ 22 Ulrich Beyers