Daan Human may as well have torn a page from the Springbok coaches' book of explanations.

The Cheetahs' Currie Cup coach is on the back-foot after his team suffered another reverse and they are in potential danger of not reaching the semifinals having set the initial pace.

“At this stage I don't think of results‚” Human said.

“I think more about playing better. We are busy with a process. Everybody plays to win.”

To be fair‚ the Cheetahs who are perennially in a state of reconstruction‚ have more workmen on site this season after they were roped into the Pro14.

Their resources are spread thin and it is showing in their results.

They've on average conceded more than 50 points in the Currie Cup in their last four matches.

It's hardly the form they want to take into the business end of the competition and on Friday the free running Blue Bulls are calling.

Human is unbowed.

“I'm not worried about the fact that we conceded 50-plus against Griquas‚ 57 against Western Province and 40-odd against the Sharks.

"That doesn't put me off. It doesn't break me.

"It won't dampen my enthusiasm for what I need to do. I'm also realistic.

“I'm not going to blame inexperience. Last weekend after 50 minutes we were 24-all.

"In the last 30 minutes we gave the ball away too easily and we were dominated in the primary phases.

"We have given attention to our line-outs and scrums‚” said the former Bok loosehead.

Victory against the Bulls will cement the team's place in the semifinals.

Winning this week is paramount as they have a tricky trip to Ellis Park for their last league match next weekend.

He doesn't want to heap more pressure on his players but concedes: “At the end of the day it is an important game because it is our last home game.

"We don't think about other things‚ apart from perhaps catching a bit of rhythm again.”

Human has named his side for the clash against the Blue Bulls and it features JW Jonker who will play in his 100th Currie Cup match‚ while Clayton Blommetjies will run out in his 50th Currie Cup game‚ 36 of which have been for the Cheetahs.

The Free State Cheetahs team to play the Blue Bulls:

Clayton Blommetjies; JW Jonker‚ Ali Mgijima‚ Lloyd Greeff‚ Vuyani Magina; Robbie Petzer‚ Zee Mkhabela; Jasper Wiese‚ Nicolaas Immelman‚ Chris Dry (captain); Carl Wegner‚ Dennis Visser; Luan de Bruin‚ Reinach Venter‚ Johan Kotze.

Substitutes:

Joseph Dweba‚ Gunther Janse van Vuuren‚ Andrew Kuhn‚ Jeremy Jordaan; Daniel Maartens‚ JP Smith‚ Stephan Janse van Rensburg