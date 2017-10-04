Why the All Blacks are happy to play the Springboks in Cape Town

The fact this game is difficult to find on YouTube tells you everything you need to know about the forgettable nature of this opening Tri-Nations clash.

With the conditions resembling a regular summer's day in Dunedin with lashing rain and wind‚ it was fitting that a Highlanders man in Tony Brown slotted the four penalties that separated the teams.

The Boks were slowly on the decline and started to show the cracks that would see them fail to beat the All Blacks for another three years home and away as a young Butch James and the then eccentric Percy Montgomery had forgettable nights from the kicking tee.

August 10‚ 1996 South Africa 18 – 29 New Zealand

How the Boks contrived to lose this game from an 18-6 advantage is still a matter of debate.

What this game is famous for is the fact that it was Francois Pienaar's last appearance in a Springboks jersey.

It was the first of four matches that not only combined the Tri-Nations‚ but the historic All Black tour of that year where Sean Fitzpatrick became the first New Zealand captain to win a series in South Africa.

Such was the class of the 1996 All Blacks that they went up the coast to Durban to beat the Boks before clinching the series in Pretoria.

The Boks lead 15-6 at half-time through tries from Japie Mulder and Os du Randt before the inexplicable meltdown as tries from Olo Brown and Glen Osborne alongside five Andrew Merhtens penalties sunk Andre Markgraaf's side.

September 4‚ 1976 South Africa 15 – 10 New Zealand