Rugby

Coetzee defends the selection of lock Pieter-Steph du Toit at blindside flank

05 October 2017 - 17:19 By Craig Ray
Pieter-Steph du Toit of the Springboks is tackled during a match between the Wallabies and the Springboks on Saturday in Perth.
Pieter-Steph du Toit of the Springboks is tackled during a match between the Wallabies and the Springboks on Saturday in Perth.
Image: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Springbok coach Allister Coetzee defended the selection of lock Pieter-Steph du Toit at blindside flank for Saturday’s Test against the All Blacks at Newlands despite previous evidence not auguring well.

Du Toit first started at No 7 as a late replacement for Willem Alberts at the opening game of Rugby World Cup 2015 against Japan at Brighton.

The Boks lost on a day when Du Toit’s size and bulk counted against him.

That was under previous coach Heyneke Meyer.

Coetzee selected Du Toit at blindside against England at Twickenham last year and if anything he was more ineffectual than against Japan.

Cringingly‚ Du Toit was twice beaten in one-on-one tackles by scrumhalf Ben Youngs that led to tries for England.

It was a chastening experience for the highly talented Du Toit.

“I can’t comment on the performance against Japan‚ but yes‚ against England it maybe didn’t go well on the defensive front‚” Coetzee admitted.

“But ever since then he has grown and improved a lot. I think you’ll see a much-improved Pieter-Steph on the flank this Saturday.

“He’s made a real conscious effort to be prepared to face a running a scrumhalf‚ which presents challenges on defence.

"Being a tall man‚ he understands what to expect now‚ and we’ve worked at his body position and ensuring that with the guys around him‚ he stays within the mini unit.”

Du Toit’s shift to the side of the scrum sees Francois Louw pack down at No 8‚ something he did on defence a few times during last week’s 27-27 draw against Australia in Bloemfontein.

The reshuffle also sees lock Lood de Jager return to the starting lineup to add to the Boks’ lineout options after they lost five of their own throws against the All Blacks in Albany three weeks ago.

The match ended in a record 57-0 defeat.

“The plan is just to get the ball‚” Coetzee said.

“If you also look at Lood starting‚ it’s part of ensuring that we have the right options out there.

“We have Franco Mostert providing impact off the bench.

"Lood is an experienced lineout forward‚ and with Pieter-Steph there too‚ you can see that there is quality for our lineout plan.

“We have to have an improvement at lineout time‚ Lood is an experienced player and he should add value in terms of both attacking and defensive lineouts‚ while Pieter-Steph will just add another option at the back.

"At the end of the day‚ you have to have loosies that can jump [at the lineout]‚ especially now that Uzair Cassiem is out.”

READ MORE:

How does the NZ side Hansen named compare to the 2008 team that beat the Boks

Rugby in the nine years since the All Blacks and the Springboks last met in Cape Town has changed to a point where New Zealand have won two World ...
Sport
6 hours ago

All Blacks go full strength for the Springboks clash at Newlands

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen included all his big names for this weekend’s Rugby Championship clash against the Springboks when he named his team on ...
Sport
8 hours ago

Sam Whitelock still looking for ways to break Springbok hearts

All Black lock Sam Whitelock doesn’t remember specifically watching the Springbok huddle before a crucial lineout late in the 2015 World Cup ...
Sport
1 day ago

Why the All Blacks are happy to play the Springboks in Cape Town

Cape Town locals who complain that nine years is too long a wait for an All Blacks Test may need to look at their Pretoria pals in terms of patience.
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. EFF's Julius Malema steps in to try and save Bafana Bafana's blushes Soccer
  2. Why Capetonians will cheer the All Blacks on Saturday Rugby
  3. Baxter and his players must get their act together against Burkina Faso Soccer
  4. Coetzee defends the selection of lock Pieter-Steph du Toit at blindside flank Rugby
  5. Lewis Hamilton on the hunt despite F1 title lead Sport

Latest Videos

'We don’t know who is killing us': Marikana residents live in fear
DA marches to Gupta compound

Related articles

  1. Kitshoff to start for the first time for the Boks Rugby
  2. Former Chiefs coach wields the axe Rugby
  3. How does the NZ side Hansen named compare to the 2008 team that beat the Boks Rugby
  4. All Blacks go full strength for the Springboks clash at Newlands Rugby
  5. End for Newlands Rugby
  6. Why Burkina Faso have fond memories of South Africa Soccer
  7. Human is unbowed by the Cheetahs' Currie Cup form Rugby
  8. Bulls coach Mitchell names unchanged side for Cheetahs Currie Cup clash Rugby
  9. Sam Whitelock still looking for ways to break Springbok hearts Rugby
  10. Why the All Blacks are happy to play the Springboks in Cape Town Rugby
  11. The DStv monopoly on rugby must stop Rugby
  12. Cosatu threatens protest action at Saturday’s Test between the Boks and the All ... Rugby
  13. Thomas ‘The Tank’ du Toit called up to Bok squad Rugby
  14. All Blacks ominously still searching for perfect 80 minutes Rugby
  15. All Blacks will come hard and fair in scrums against the Springboks Rugby
X