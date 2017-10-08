Rugby

Australia beat Argentina 37-20, finish 2nd in Rugby Championship

08 October 2017 - 11:34 By Reuters
Australia celebrate after winning their match against Argentina to finish second on the Rugby Championship table.
Image: Qantas Wallabies‏ via Twitter

Reece Hodge ran in two of Australia's five tries as the Wallabies beat Argentina 37-20 to finish second in the Rugby Championship on Saturday.

Fellow wing Marika Koroibete and halfbacks Bernard Foley and Will Genia scored Australia's other tries, while the Pumas crossed through lock Matias Alemanno and centre Santiago Gonzalez Iglesias.

The hosts were in the game at 13-13 at halftime and level on 20-20 up to the hour but were down a man for the last 10 minutes with lock Marcos Kremer in the sin bin.

In the final standings, the Wallabies finished with 15 points, ahead of South Africa on 14 after the Springboks lost 25-24 to champions New Zealand in Cape Town earlier on Saturday.

The All Blacks finished with 28 points after six straight wins while Argentina failed to score a point for the first time since joining the tournament in 2012. 

