09 October 2017 - 15:37 By Craig Ray
Odwa Ndungane during the Cell C Sharks training session at Growthpoint Kings Park on August 07, 2017 in Durban, South Africa.
Image: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

The Sharks have safely secured a Currie Cup home semi-final but five teams are in with a chance of nabbing three remaining places when the final round takes place this weekend.

The log leaders have won 10 in a row and even though they are nearly lapping the field‚ they won’t be doing Western Province any favours.

A chance to eliminate their great rivals from the play-off race is a big incentive for Robert du Preez’s men but if WP gain a bonus point they will secure their place in the top four.

The Sharks will also use the match as a tribute to wing Odwa Ndungane‚ who will retire at the end of the season after 12 years at the union.

“Odwa Ndungane epitomises what it means to be a professional rugby player and over the years his dedication‚ loyalty and contribution to the team remained unwavering‚” coach Du Preez said.

“It is fitting that we honour a player that has given so much to the game and those around him with a tribute match that will highlight his tremendous career.

"We encourage our fans to come through on Saturday to celebrate and acknowledge the massive impact he has made during his distinguished career.” 

Ndungane played 135 Super Rugby matches for the Sharks and so far has clocked up 104 Currie Cup caps. He also played nine Tests for the Springboks.

The Blue Bulls are just about still in the Currie Cup race‚ five points adrift of second place on 27.

They meet the Pumas at Loftus on Friday‚ who have 26 points and also have a mathematical chance of making the semis.

