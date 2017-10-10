Kolisi: We weren't satisfied, we wanted to win badly

Springbok flank Siya Kolisi has admitted that while the squad were happy with a better showing - 25-24 - on Saturday against the All Blacks at Newlands, they would never be satisfied with defeat.

The Boks took a giant step after losing 57-0 to the All Blacks in Albany three weeks prior to the Cape Town meeting, resulting in one of the great Tests between the old rivals.

But it still ended in defeat for the green and gold, which didn't sit well with Kolisi.

"I think this was the best we've played. The one or two mistakes let us down," he said. "Although we played well, we weren't satisfied at all. We wanted to win badly.

"I've never been so proud and the way our captain [Eben Etzebeth] led us, I don't think you could have asked for more from him.

"The guys replied, especially Kitsie [Stephen Kitshoff] and Pieter-Steph [du Toit], who played at flank. Wilco Louw, when he came on, made a huge difference and Malcolm [Marx] was outstanding."

Kolisi revealed that he chatted to All Black Sonny Bill Williams after the match and the Kiwi centre said that his team expected a huge backlash from the Boks.

He said: "We are a proud people and it's tough to play in South Africa, because people want us to win all the time. We know that."