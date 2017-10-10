Rugby

Lions' jump from last to home semi spot not the end of their story

10 October 2017 - 17:41 By Liam Del Carme
Aphiwe Dyantyi of Lions is tackled by Bongi Mbonambi of DHL Western Province during the Currie Cup match between Xerox Golden Lions and DHL Western Province at Emirates Airline Park on October 08, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Gallo Images

It’s unlikely in the 125 years of the Currie Cup’s existence that a team went from last on the points table to securing a home semifinal a week later.

It perhaps says more of this year’s closely contested Currie Cup’s format than it does of the Golden Lions’ 11th hour grasping of a wake-up.

When they kicked off against Western Province at a rain-soaked Ellis Park on Sunday they were bottom of the pile following earlier wins on the weekend for the Blue Bulls and Griquas.

Fact is‚ they’re not in the semis yet‚ let alone hosting one.

First the Lions have to cross fingers that Western Province slip up against the table-topping Sharks in Durban on Saturday‚ before they go in search of a win against the Free State Cheetahs at Ellis Park.

The first part of the equation is really in the hands of the Sharks and to what degree they will expose their first choice players to the furnace a week ahead of a semifinal.

The Lions vs Cheetahs matchup is potentially an intriguing one with both teams likely to incorporate fresh faces in their line-up.

In the case of the Lions they could welcome Springboks like the in form hooker Malcolm Marx‚ scrumhalf Ross Cronje‚ wing Courtnall Skosan‚ fullback Andries Coetzee and tighthead Ruan Dreyer.

The Cheetahs‚ who have no Pro14 commitments this weekend‚ could potentially call on centre Francois Venter (to captain the side)‚ hooker Torsten van Jaarsveld‚ utility back Sergeal Petersen and wing Raymond Rhule.

They will be welcome additions to the Cheetahs‚ who after a bright start to the competition have gone backwards. They’ve had to spread their resources thin across the Pro14 and the Currie Cup.

Although the Cheetahs are third on the points table they could slip out of a top four shot should they lose and the Blue Bulls secure a bonus point win over the Pumas.

It will be a quite miraculous achievement were they to qualify for the semis while still making a fist of it in Europe.

The Lions however will be tough to beat. They will well recall how they lost to the Cheetahs after the full time siren in Bloemfontein in August.

