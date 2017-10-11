De Bruin says full strength Cheetahs will be a handful for Lions

The Free State Cheetahs team that the Golden Lions are likely to encounter on Saturday cannot be compared to the one that has campaigned in the Currie Cup in recent weeks.

That’s Golden Lions coach Swys de Bruin’s wide eyed view of his team’s challenge on Saturday when they clash with the Cheetahs in what will effectively be an eliminator.

Victory for either side will mean safe passage into the semis‚ while the loser’s fate will be in the hands of the rugby gods.

“They are a formidable side. They are an exceptionally well balanced side who are very well organised in the set piece and those sevens players like Rosko Specman have made a big difference to them‚” said De Bruin‚ quickly banishing the theory that the Cheetahs had been a team in the retreat since they briefly topped the table earlier in the season.

Their Pro14 commitments have eroded the Cheetahs' talent base but they should be back to full strength this weekend as they will only resume their European commitments at the end of the month.

De Bruin recalled his side’s last meeting with the Cheetahs in which they lost after the fulltime siren.