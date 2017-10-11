Lamontville Golden Arrows coach Clinton Larsen is not perturbed that the fortnight’s break in league action will take the momentum away from his front-running team.

Unbeaten Arrows are second in the PSL and will resume their campaign‚ after a break of almost three weeks‚ away at leaders Baroka next Wednesday.

But the lack of action is not bothering Larsen.

“We have such a young squad and there are always things to improve. We look forward to the break. It just gives us more time on the training field‚” Larsen said.

“When you’ve got so many games coming in quick succession‚ your training time is very limited. This allows us now to work on so many different aspects. I actually look forward to the break.”

It also allowed Arrows to get three key players back from injury.

“We had Lehlohonolo Nonyane out for four weeks‚ Matome Mathiane out for four weeks‚ Jabulani Shongwe out for two-and-a-half weeks and Danny Phiri.

“Now we already have three of them back this week‚ Mathiane’s back in full training‚ so is Nonyane and Shongwe. So in that it has helped us.”

Ex-Zimbabwe captain Phiri is off in the long-term after snapping his Achilles tendon.