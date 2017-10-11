Rugby

Leyds cleans up at Western Province awards

11 October 2017 - 10:14 By Sports Reporter
Damian Willemse of the Stormers is congratulated by teammate Dillyn Leyds after scoring a try during the Super Rugby match against Sunwolves at DHL Newlands on July 08, 2017 in Cape Town, South Africa.
Image: Shaun Roy/Gallo Images

Dillyn Leyds was the big winner at the 2017 Western Province Rugby Football Union Awards evening at the Cape Sun on Tuesday‚ claiming three awards.

The versatile Leyds‚ who came back from injury this year to star for the Stormers in three different positions before going on to make his Springbok debut‚ was named the Most Valuable Player‚ Senior Bounce Player of the Year‚ as well as claiming the Composure and Capability Award.

Lock JD Schickerling walked away with the coveted Players' Player of the year award.

The other senior awards saw Stormers captain Siya Kolisi take the Above and Beyond Award‚ with Schickerling the WP Best Forward‚ Jano Vermaak the WP Best Back‚ Jaco Coetzee the WP Most Promising Senior Forward and Damian Willemse the WP Most Promising Senior Back.

2017 INDIVIDUAL WP AWARD WINNERS:

WP U19 Best Forward: BJ Dixon

WP U19 Best Back: Lyle Hendricks

WP U19 Most Promising Player: Christian Ambadiang

WP U21 Best Forward: Ernst van Rhyn

WP U21 Best Back: Tiaan Swanepoel

WP U21 Most Promising Player: Michaine Fick

Composure and Capability Award: Dillyn Leyds

Above and Beyond Award: Siya Kolisi

U19 Bounce Player of the Year: Salmaan Moerat

U21 Bounce Player of the Year: Duncan Saal

Senior Bounce Player of the Year: Dillyn Leyds

MVP Award: Dillyn Leyds

WP Best Forward: JD Schickerling

WP Best Back: Jano Vermaak

WP Most Promising Senior Forward: Jaco Coetzee DHL WP

Most Promising Senior Back: Damian Willemse

WP Women’s Player of the Year: Felicia Jacobs

WP School’s Player of the Year: Henco Martins

WP Referee of the Year: Marius van der Westhuizen

Club Rugby Player of the Year: Tapiwa Tsomondo

Players Player of the Year: JD Schickerling

