Leyds cleans up at Western Province awards
Dillyn Leyds was the big winner at the 2017 Western Province Rugby Football Union Awards evening at the Cape Sun on Tuesday‚ claiming three awards.
The versatile Leyds‚ who came back from injury this year to star for the Stormers in three different positions before going on to make his Springbok debut‚ was named the Most Valuable Player‚ Senior Bounce Player of the Year‚ as well as claiming the Composure and Capability Award.
Lock JD Schickerling walked away with the coveted Players' Player of the year award.
The other senior awards saw Stormers captain Siya Kolisi take the Above and Beyond Award‚ with Schickerling the WP Best Forward‚ Jano Vermaak the WP Best Back‚ Jaco Coetzee the WP Most Promising Senior Forward and Damian Willemse the WP Most Promising Senior Back.
2017 INDIVIDUAL WP AWARD WINNERS:
WP U19 Best Forward: BJ Dixon
WP U19 Best Back: Lyle Hendricks
WP U19 Most Promising Player: Christian Ambadiang
WP U21 Best Forward: Ernst van Rhyn
WP U21 Best Back: Tiaan Swanepoel
WP U21 Most Promising Player: Michaine Fick
Composure and Capability Award: Dillyn Leyds
Above and Beyond Award: Siya Kolisi
U19 Bounce Player of the Year: Salmaan Moerat
U21 Bounce Player of the Year: Duncan Saal
Senior Bounce Player of the Year: Dillyn Leyds
MVP Award: Dillyn Leyds
WP Best Forward: JD Schickerling
WP Best Back: Jano Vermaak
WP Most Promising Senior Forward: Jaco Coetzee DHL WP
Most Promising Senior Back: Damian Willemse
WP Women’s Player of the Year: Felicia Jacobs
WP School’s Player of the Year: Henco Martins
WP Referee of the Year: Marius van der Westhuizen
Club Rugby Player of the Year: Tapiwa Tsomondo
Players Player of the Year: JD Schickerling
