Boks showed tremendous character against All Blacks

In last week's column I called for a huge improvement from the Springboks after they played against the All Blacks in Albany and, at Newlands on Saturday, they produced an unbelievable performance.

The home side will be hugely disappointed they didn't win the Test match and won't be celebrating coming close to beating the All Blacks. However, Allister Coetzee's charges can extract plenty of positives owing to the fact that they not only lived with the All Blacks, but put the visitors under sustained periods of pressure during a match which spanned 90 minutes. The Boks enjoyed 56% of possession, which in today's day and age is substantial.

The coaching group should get a huge amount of credit for understanding what does and doesn't work against the All Blacks and, in terms of tactics, they hit the nail on the head in Cape Town. The Boks are comfortable playing a confrontational, direct game and coupled with their set-piece firing on all cylinders - the men in green and gold won nine lineouts and seven scrums - they were able to build phases and ask questions of the All Black defence. The Springboks deserve kudos for a highly credible performance.

The Boks showed a tremendous amount of character and proved we are still a strong rugby nation. To a man, everybody played well and we can now see that the 57-0 drubbing in Albany was a blip on the radar. It's disappointing that the Springboks didn't finish second in the Rugby Championship, but the bottom line is that South Africa never lost to Argentina or Australia and ran the All Blacks close during the return leg.