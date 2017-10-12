After a rampaging performance against the All Blacks at Newlands last week‚ lock Eben Etzebeth has been installed as the Springbok captain for the remainder of the year.

Coach Allister Coetzee confirmed the appointment on Thursday hours after it was revealed that No 8 Warren Whiteley would not play again this season.

Whiteley was named as captain in June but suffered a groin injury before the third Test against France and has subsequently had surgery. Although it was hoped he would tour Ireland‚ Europe and Britain with the Boks in November‚ his recovery has been slower than expected.

Etzebeth led the Springboks throughout the Rugby Championship‚ which saw the South Africans end third despite only losing two of their six matches.

Coetzee said Etzebeth had been impressive in the new leadership role so far this season.

“Eben has really taken to his role as captain of the Springboks and it makes sense to retain him. I know he is well respected by talking to opposition coaches and referees‚ and he enjoys the respect of his peers‚” the Bok coach said.

“With Eben at the helm for the outgoing tour‚ we are looking forward to continue our process of building continuity‚ cohesion and experience within this team as we also start to build towards the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.”

Meanwhile‚ prop Coenie Oosthuizen‚ who suffered a fractured arm against the Wallabies in Perth at the beginning of September‚ is making good progress and will be available for selection.