Rugby

Sharks' Claasen: If you can’t turn up for a semi‚ you shouldn’t play rugby

18 October 2017 - 12:36 By Khanyiso Tshwaku
Sharks' srumhalf Michael Claassens in action during the Currie Cup match between Tafel Lager Griquas and Cell C Sharks at Tafel Lager Park on September 15, 2017 in Kimberley, South Africa.
Sharks' srumhalf Michael Claassens in action during the Currie Cup match between Tafel Lager Griquas and Cell C Sharks at Tafel Lager Park on September 15, 2017 in Kimberley, South Africa.
Image: Louis Botha/Gallo Images

Experienced Sharks scrumhalf Michael Claassens has said they will be up for any challenge the Blue Bulls throw at them in of Saturday’s Currie Cup semifinal at King’s Park.

Of the players at the Sharks‚ Claassens knows more than most about the pitfalls of being overconfident in a playoff game.

He was part of the Cheetahs’ 2005 side that ransacked what was then an impregnable Loftus Versfeld fortress‚ beating a powerful Bulls side in the final.

“If you can’t turn up for a semifinal‚ then you shouldn’t play rugby‚” Claassens said.

“I don’t think we’ll have the same problem we had last week. Everyone will definitely be ready and there are a number of youngsters who will be taking part in their first semifinal and we’re playing at home‚ which is so much better.

“We’ve taken some lessons from the defeat on the weekend but we’re not looking too much into the game. It was a wakeup call and we’ve spoken about it.

“Maybe it’s a blessing in disguise that the wakeup call didn’t take place in the semifinal. We’ve been tested before and we’ll make sure we don’t get into that position again.”

The Blue Bulls will be a different proposition on Saturday even though the Sharks have seen them off twice in the round-robin stages.

Robert du Preez’s side have not had it all their own way this season with the Bulls‚ who have improved incrementally while also having the best fullback in the tournament.

Warrick Gelant has been a threat and played a role in the latter successes that have seen the Bulls move from the bottom into the semifinal positions.

The Bulls have been dealing in high scores in their last three matches and Claassens said their improvement has been noted.

“In the previous game in which we played them‚ it was wet so it was difficult for the backs to get going.

"They’ve been playing well in their last few matches‚ they’ve been scoring tries and they’ve got some dangerous players out wide‚” Claassens said.

“Our defence has been our strong point for the better part of the season except for last week’s aberration.

"We just need to make sure we’re on top of our defence‚ work together as a team and make sure we neutralise those guys.”

READ MORE:

Golden Lions 'brothers' will not slip up in the semis again

The Golden Lions aren’t about to repeat the mistakes that tripped them up in last year’s Currie Cup semifinals.
Sport
2 hours ago

Blitzbok Stephan Dippenaar retires to go farming

Blitzbok Stephan Dippenaar has retired from professional rugby at the age of 29 to concentrate on the family farming business.
Sport
3 hours ago

Welsh player 'lucky' not to lose hand after SA lion bite

Wales hooker Scott Baldwin said he feared losing his left hand to infection after being bitten by a lion in South Africa last month.
Sport
8 hours ago

Departing Huw Jones not concerned about Lions centre threat

Western Province centre Huw Jones isn’t having sleepless nights about the threat of the Golden Lions’ powerful centre combination before Saturday’s ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Francois Louw could miss Bok tour because of eye-gouging rap

Springbok backrower Francois Louw has been fingered for eye-gouging and could miss next month’s end of year tour to Europe.
Sport
22 hours ago

Most read

  1. AB De Villiers's career-best ODI score puts SA in pole position for series win Cricket
  2. How Komphela's 'Tight' game plan in makeshift defence downed Sundowns Soccer
  3. ANALYSIS: Cricket SA evoke ghosts of bonus scandal over T20GL mess Cricket
  4. That's it, no more experiments‚ says City coach Benni McCarthy Soccer
  5. Sharks' Claasen: If you can’t turn up for a semi‚ you shouldn’t play rugby Rugby

Latest Videos

Two injured in suspected gang shooting at Cape Town International Airport
'Good for Blade' but Zuma ‘should have reshuffled himself’: Malema

Related articles

  1. Golden Lions 'brothers' will not slip up in the semis again Rugby
  2. Blitzbok Stephan Dippenaar retires to go farming Rugby
  3. Welsh player 'lucky' not to lose hand after SA lion bite Rugby
  4. Departing Huw Jones not concerned about Lions centre threat Rugby
  5. Francois Louw could miss Bok tour because of eye-gouging rap Rugby
  6. Gelant is the Bulls' danger man‚ says Sharks' Daniel ahead of semifinal Rugby
  7. Bulls coach Mitchell says Currie Cup will go to ‘most extraordinary team’ Rugby
  8. WP coach Dobson mulling over centre options for Currie Cup semi-final Rugby
  9. Sharks have lost momentum at a crucial stage in Currie Cup Rugby
  10. Cheetahs coach Rory Duncan loath to attribute his franchise’s spread of ... Rugby
  11. Lions coach De Bruin surprised at how WP easily beat the Sharks in Durban Rugby
X