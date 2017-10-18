Welsh player 'lucky' not to lose hand after SA lion bite

Wales hooker Scott Baldwin said he feared losing his left hand to infection after being bitten by a lion in South Africa last month.

Ospreys coach Steve Tandy described Baldwin, 29, as "stupid" after the Welsh player petted the lion on a prematch visit to a game park ahead of a Pro14 match against the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein.

"The infection was the major issue," Baldwin told the BBC.

"The next day it started tracking up my arm. The surgeon said there was a chance I could lose my hand."