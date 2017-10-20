'Win lies in hard work'

Western Province coach John Dobson has challenged his team to "outwork" the Golden Lions when the sides meet in their Currie Cup semifinal at Newlands on Saturday.

The Lions, with five returning Springboks, were exceptional at the breakdown against the Free State Cheetahs last week and it's an area of the game Dobson expects will be a huge challenge.

As a result Dobson has left out promising flank Cobus Wiese, 20, and turned to Kobus van Dyk, who is more clinical at the breakdown.

"Cobus Wiese is talented and he will probably be a Springbok in the future, but Van Dyk brings a really high work rate," Dobson said.

"We will have to get stuck in from the get-go because it's not a game we can manage. We simply have to get stuck in.

"I told the players not to worry about the result but to concentrate on working hard. If we have a high work rate we have a good chance because the Lions are exceptional at the breakdown.

"They have a host of stealers - both their centres, hooker Malcolm Marx and flank Cyle Brink. If we don't work and react to the clean ball, we will be under pressure.

"Our big emphasis has been our work off the ball and, if we do that well, we win. It's that simple," he said.

Dobson selected Springbok wing Dillyn Leyds at fullback, after he operated on the left wing against the Sharks last week.