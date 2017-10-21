Like death and taxes‚ the certainty of the Sharks hosting a Currie Cup final was inevitable. However‚ the manner in which they gained the honour of hosting the prestigious match when beating the Blue Bulls 37-27 left quite a bit to be desired.

On the basis of their powerful first half performance‚ where the Sharks led 28-13‚ they looked every bit like the team that won 10 consecutive round-robin matches to earn a home semi-final.

In the second half‚ it seemed to let the impending occasion get to them but in the end‚ they did enough to earn their first home Currie Cup final in five years.

With Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates in town for Telkom Knockout against AmaZulu and Golden Arrows respectively‚ Durban is going to be a hive of sporting activity.

Four first half tries and 17 points from Curwin Bosch's immaculate boot allowed the Sharks to sleepwalk a second half where they allowed the Bulls to score 14 points. The Bulls had the possession to have a say in proceedings but not the territory which allowed the Sharks to have the crucial defensive breathing space.