Rugby

Lions coach Swys excited about depth despite Currie Cup semi-final exit

23 October 2017 - 14:31 By Craig Ray
Hacjivah Dayimani and Swys de Bruin (Coach) during the Xerox Golden Lions Team Announcement at Emirates Airline Park on August 31, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Hacjivah Dayimani and Swys de Bruin (Coach) during the Xerox Golden Lions Team Announcement at Emirates Airline Park on August 31, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Golden Lions coach Swys de Bruin believes that despite losing in the Currie Cup semi-final‚ his side developed crucial depth during the campaign.

The Lions went down 19-5 against Western Province at Newlands last Saturday which was their seventh loss out of 13 throughout the campaign.

But making the semi-finals was a decent effort by the Johannesburg-based side considering they played the first three rounds with a second string team while the ‘first’ team was still completing its Super Rugby obligations.

“When we started the Currie Cup campaign we were stone last four games in‚” De Bruin said.

“We had to catch up‚ so I say well done to my team. If we look at the big picture‚ we blooded eleven under-21s during the tournament so I’m really proud that we made it to the Currie Cup semi-finals.

“We had two goals‚ to blood youngsters and secondly we played to win at all times and reach the semis. I’ve been in the game for 34 years and someone has to lose for someone to win.”

De Bruin will lead the Lions in Super Rugby next season after the departure of previous coach Johan Ackermann who moved to Gloucester in England.

He believes that a foundation has been laid during the Currie Cup that will benefit his team in the long run.

“Next year’s Super Rugby is a great opportunity for me and the team and I’m looking forward to the challenge‚ De Bruin said.

“Apart from five years working with Johan Ackermann‚ I also spent years at the Sharks Academy and at Griquas‚ so I know what to expect.

“We have some really top quality players returning from Japan and some exciting youngsters such as Ashlon Davids (flyhalf) and Hacjivah Dayimani (looseforward) have come through as well. Another such as flank Len Massyn has also come through.

“I’m really excited and I remain optimistic.

“Warren Whiteley is recovering well and is ahead of schedule in teams of his return‚ specialists discovered a nerve problem in his groin and are treating it.”

The Lions are off until November 15‚ when they will start their Super Rugby pre-season campaign.

READ MORE:

Semi win leaves scars on Province

Dobson will have to do without Viljoen, Schickerling for cup final
Sport
10 hours ago

Sharks coach demands more

Sharks coach Robert du Preez didn't wax lyrical about their 37-27 Currie Cup semifinal win against the Blue Bulls, saying they have yet to hit their ...
Sport
10 hours ago

Injury concerns for Western Province ahead of Currie Cup final

Western Province will go into next Saturday’s Currie Cup final against the Sharks with a few changes after lock JD Schickerling and centre EW Viljoen ...
Sport
1 day ago

Swys defends tactics to change Lions front row midway through the game

Golden Lions coach Swys de Bruin defended his unusual decision to change his entire front row 33 minutes into Saturday’s Currie Cup semi-final loss ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Tinkler confident SuperSport can beat TP Mazembe to CAF Confed Cup title Soccer
  2. WP sweating on the fitness of flanker Coetzee ahead of Currie Cup final Rugby
  3. Domestic franchise T20 tournament replace Global League next month Cricket
  4. Everton sack manager Ronald Koeman Soccer
  5. Pirates coach 'Micho' compares the Soweto Derby to a 'game of chess' Soccer

Latest Videos

Travis Pastrana rides a motorbike inside an office
Two injured in suspected gang shooting at Cape Town International Airport

Related articles

  1. Semi win leaves scars on Province Rugby
  2. Sharks coach demands more Rugby
  3. Injury concerns for Western Province ahead of Currie Cup final Rugby
  4. Swys defends tactics to change Lions front row midway through the game Rugby
  5. Bulls coach Mitchell takes positives from Currie Cup campaign Rugby
  6. Sharks coach Du Preez not getting carried away by Currie Cup home final Rugby
  7. The Springboks’ back division has struggled but help is at hand Sport
  8. Sharks home in on final Sport
  9. Southern Kings still need to find their feet Sport
  10. Warrick Gelant is flourishing under coach John Mitchell Sport
X