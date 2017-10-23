Sharks coach demands more

Sharks coach Robert du Preez didn't wax lyrical about their 37-27 Currie Cup semifinal win against the Blue Bulls, saying they have yet to hit their straps.

"I don't think we've hit our straps yet and I think we'll put that together next week. However, we need to give credit to the Bulls. I thought they played very well. We gave away too many penalties and we'll have to be vigilant in that regard," Du Preez said.

At the end of the day, a Sharks-Western Province final is a fitting finale to what has been a topsy-turvy tournament.

The Sharks were the only side to display consistency as their 10-match unbeaten run in the round-robin stage gave them the inside to the big game. Du Preez said they were happy to get the home final.

"We're really going to play to win," Du Preez said.

On the casualties front, Springbok prospect S'bu Nkosi was in pain with what Du Preez described as a dislocated elbow.