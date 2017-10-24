De Bruin looks ahead

Golden Lions coach Swys de Bruin believes that despite losing in the Currie Cup semifinal, his side developed crucial depth during the campaign.

The Lions went down 19-5 against Western Province at Newlands on Saturday, their seventh loss out of 13 in the campaign.

But making the semifinal was a decent effort by the Johannesburg-based side considering they played the first three rounds with a second-string team, while the first team were completing Super Rugby obligations.

"When we started the Currie Cup campaign we were stone last four games in," De Bruin said. "We had to catch up, so I say well done to my team. If we look at the big picture, we blooded 11 under-21s during the tournament. So, I'm really proud that we made it to the Currie Cup semifinals.

"We had two goals, to blood youngsters and secondly we played to win at all times and reach the semis."

De Bruin will lead the Lions in Super Rugby next season after the departure of Johan Ackermann, who moved to Gloucester, England.

He believes a foundation has been laid during the Currie Cup that will benefit his team in the long run.

"Next year's Super Rugby is a great opportunity for me and the team and I'm looking forward to the challenge," De Bruin said.

"Apart from five years with Johan Ackermann, I spent years at the Sharks Academy and Griquas, so I know what to expect.''