In the professional era‚ where established Springboks barely play in the Currie Cup‚ the tournament has increasingly become about unearthing new talent.

This weekend’s final between the Sharks and Western Province will throw up several key battles and put some highly talented youngsters under extreme pressure.

How they cope will be a good gauge of their future potential.

Here are five players to watch out for in the final:

THOMAS DU TOIT‚ 22‚ loosehead prop Sharks:

The ‘tank’ is one of the most destructive scrummagers in the competition and his battle with WP tighthead Wilco Louw will be a key skirmish.

Du Toit is a brute of a man‚ weighing 131kg.

But he’s not just about raw scrumming power.

He resembles a human wrecking ball when carrying in close quarters and can cause endless problems if he is allowed to run into contact at pace.

He’s also made a staggering eight turnovers.

It’s no wonder he was called in to the Springbok squad for the last week of the Rugby Championship.

Likely to be a Bok tourist at the end of the year.

WILCO LOUW‚ 23‚ tighthead prop‚ WP:

The 133kg man-mountain won his first Test cap against the All Blacks at Newlands three weeks ago and introduced himself to international rugby by crumpling seasoned veteran Wyatt Crockett in his first scrum.

Louw is already one of the most feared scrumming tightheads in the game and he’s only getting better.

He has improved his handling to such an extent that he is now a central figure in WP’s close quarter attacking.

His try in the semi-final was crucial in putting daylight between WP and the Golden Lions.

LUKHANYO AM‚ 23‚ Sharks centre:

The Sharks midfielder has quietly and efficiently become one of the most important cogs in the wheel for the tournament pacesetters.

Am’s ability to marshal the defence‚ make his own tackles‚ operate as an auxiliary breakdown specialist and keep defences honest when in possession‚ have made him stand out.

He’s made nine line breaks and six tackle busts in the Currie Cup while winning eight turnovers.

There is a lot to love and it won’t be surprising to see his name in the Bok squad on Sunday.

CURWIN BOSCH‚ 20‚ flyhalf‚ Sharks:

Although he’s a capped Springbok‚ playing for five minutes against France in June‚ it’s been in the Currie Cup where Bosch’s development has continued almost effortlessly.

His 82 points this season places him second on the overall list‚ but it’s the intangibles that make him special.

The ability to see space where most people see none‚ and the guile and skill to fire a 20-metre pass across the face of a rushing defence are traits of the gifted few.

He has looked more assured as the season has worn on‚ and is starting to play with the authority all flyhalves need to demonstrate if they want to be considered ‘great’.

SEABELO SENATLA‚ 24‚ wing‚ WP:

The sevens legend hasn’t had it all his own way in 15s.

Lack of space and generally being a well-marked man have frustrated the speedster but even with the extra attention he has scored an impressive nine tries this season.

His work ethic is an example to every player.

He is always sniffing out opportunities‚ covering on defence and shutting down opposition space in the tramlines.

Senatla has also made six turnovers‚ which coming from a wing is gold dust for any team.