They played for both the Sharks and Western Province and perhaps unsurprisingly‚ a trio of former Springboks offered widely differing views ahead of Saturday's Currie Cup final in Durban.

Former wing James Small‚ with familiar fist thumping authority‚ is predicting a Sharks win‚ erstwhile lock Nico Wegner is a little more measured in his expectation of a WP triumph‚ while Dick Muir believes we will witness a spectacle in the climax of the domestic season.

Although he admits to being surprised by Western Province in their semifinal victory over the Golden Lions‚ Small believes Western Province's high error rate will catch up with them at King's Park.

“I think the Sharks at home are just going to be too strong‚”said Small.

“Defensively the Sharks are going to be very sound.

"Finals are won on the mistakes of others and Western Province were lucky to get away with it given their high penalty count.

"They played good rugby and they have good players like Huw Jones who can come alive‚ but they gave away‚ way too many penalties.”

Small quickly added that there are a number of Sharks players due a big game.

“You've got guys who could be going on the Springbok trip (end of year tour).

"Lukhanyo Am and then there's Curwin Bosch who will stamp his authority and there's guys ..... the Du Preez boys (Jean-Luc and Daniel). The Sharks have too much on offer.

“With Teich (Gary Teichmann) and Robert (du Preez) involved down there and a move to try and fill that stadium I think the Sharks are due.

"It is the beginning of their rebirth. The Sharks need this more than anybody else.”

While expecting “an interesting battle”‚ the softly spoken Wegner said Western Province will draw encouragement from their recent win at the conclusion of the league stages in Durban.

“I think it is 50/50.

"The fact that Western Province won there recently and their defence I think puts them ahead by a short head.

"Defence can pull you through in a final.

"I think the Sharks' momentum has been slightly broken.

“Both teams can jol. Both are playing nice rugby‚ when they decide the give the ball some air.

"But then‚ you know what it's like in finals‚ teams become more conservative.”

The forever sanguine Muir expects quite the opposite.

“I think it is going to be quite an epic final.

"It is going to be one of those we haven't seen for a little while. It will be a really great game.

“Both teams are pretty balanced.

"Their skill levels have improved as the season has gone on. They are playing a nice brand of rugby.

“It will be close but I think the Sharks will come out on top.”

Meanwhile Jaco Peyper has been appointed to referee his third Currie Cup final.

He will be assisted by Egon Seconds and AJ Jacobs‚ while Marius Jonker will be the television match official.