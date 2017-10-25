The growing rivalry between the Sharks' Curwin Bosch and Western Province's Robert du Preez is a good thing for South Africa rugby.

For quite some time‚ depth at flyhalf was a chronic problem but these youngsters have gone a long way to remedying this issue.

The jury's still out on Du Preez being the best number 10 at Western Province with Damian Willemse already snapping at his heels.

However‚ Du Preez has been trusted with the playmaker's jersey and has delivered so far.

Here's how the young pivots shape up:

Curwin Bosch (Sharks)

Age: 20

Key Statistics:

Minutes played: 602

Points: 82 (Second highest)

Tries: none

Strengths

Bosch's game management is not on the level of most 20-year-olds and this has been recognised by the Springbok management in terms of a call-up.

While assistant Sean Everitt said his attacking game has improved‚ his talent was always prevalent while at Grey High School in Port Elizabeth.

There have been issues with how long he's taken to kick but he's taken to senior rugby like a duck to water.

It's a good thing he's been trusted with the number 10 jersey‚ especially with the fact Patrick Lambie has now moved to France.

His educated boot was on display on Saturday when his 17 points propelled the Sharks to the final‚ but also his big match temperament had a say in the game.

Just when the Bulls entertained hopes of a comeback‚ a late penalty and a drop goal made sure that the Bulls ran out of steam.

Weaknesses

His defence and malice in terms of taking contact has been noticed by teams and somehow detracts from his game.

Most flyhalves enjoy taking the ball flat and to the line but this is a responsibility Bosch has delegated to Garth April.

Once he sorts out this part of his game‚ he'll be an irresistible pivot on par with what the New Zealand sides have to offer.

Robert du Preez (Western Province)

Age: 24

Key Statistics:

Minutes played: 395

Points: 78 (fourth highest)

Tries: four

Strengths

Du Preez is a physical flyhalf in the mould of Handre Pollard and has shown an adeptness in terms of taking the ball flat and to the line.

This was apparent in the 31-20 win against the Sharks two weeks ago where he proved to be a constant irritant for Bosch and the Sharks midfield defence.

He's been around long enough to know what's required of him at the highest stage and his performances in the last month have given coach John Dobson plenty to worry about at flyhalf.

Weaknesses

Du Preez hasn't exhibited clear weaknesses but at times his tactical kicking has been found wanting.

This will be a crucial aspect of the final as the teams who kick better for territory tend to prevail.

Whether Du Preez also gets the kind of distance on his kicks as compared to Bosch remains to be seen.