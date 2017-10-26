Sick rugby rituals turn wannabe players off

Bizarre university rituals - including having to fish dead rats out of buckets - were contributing to a dramatic drop in the number of rugby players, it was reported on Wednesday.

Britain's The Times newspaper reported that other initiations included chilli powder being applied to sensitive areas and new students having vomit thrown at them.

The Rugby Football Union, the governing body in England, estimates that 10000 recent school-leavers have stopped playing the sport since the end of last season and fears one reason is they are put off by the rugby culture at university.

Students at the University of Manchester have had to participate in a twisted version of apple-bobbing, using their mouths to pull a dead rat from a bucket of cider, The Times reported.

At Loughborough University, students were reportedly challenged to drink four litres of cider. They were all then sick into a bucket and the last to finish had the vomit thrown at him. University of Bath students were blindfolded, ordered to put their hands out and then urinated on.

"We see the rugby club standing on chairs, throwing up into bins and being forced to drink vomit," one student said.

Another said: "There's no way you can play university rugby without buying into the culture." RFU rugby development director Steve Grainger said he was shocked.

"We have to be careful we don't sensationalise it and give people the impression it happens whenever you go near any rugby team," he told the paper. "For every story you hear about an initiation, you can talk to 100 players who have never been near one.

"But when we do hear about it, you can't help your stomach turning and thinking 'that is another challenge we have to overcome' because it changes people's perception of the game."

It is not the first time university rugby culture has been in the spotlight.

In 2014 the London School of Economics disbanded its rugby club for an academic year after the publication of a leaflet described as "misogynistic, sexist and homophobic".