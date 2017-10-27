Western Province lock JD Schickerling has grown from callow junior player to the pack’s most hostile enforcer even though he has the face of a matinee idol.

This Saturday he will play in his first Currie Cup final and will also have to play a pivotal role if WP are to overcome the odds and beat the Sharks in Durban.

Hidden behind his cleancut good looks lurks the heart of a warrior with just enough menace to ensure that the WP pack isn’t bullied despite missing the likes of Eben Etzebeth‚ Pieter-Steph du Toit‚ Frans Malherbe and Siya Kolisi.

Schickerling‚ whose story from a broken neck and a career that appeared to be over to a Currie Cup final is no ordinary tale.

He’s been back on the rugby field for nearly two full seasons since that horror injury in 2014 and he’s never taken a backwards step despite knowing the dangers of his profession.

“You can’t underestimate what type of mental strength it takes to play like he does‚ considering his injury‚” WP coach John Dobson said.

“I was coach of the under-21s when the injury happened and at the time we were just hoping he’d walk again‚ never mind playing rugby. His spinal chord was 2mm from being broken.”

Schickerling has spoken about the injury often enough over the past two seasons and he now wants his rugby to do his talking. So far he is succeeding in that endeavour.

He has made 39 dominant tackles in the 2017 Currie Cup‚ which is highest in the tournament‚ and he also boasts a 95% tackle completion rate‚ missing only eight of 149 attempted tackles.

Throw in three lineout steals and 39 lineout takes on his own ball‚ 624 metres in ball carries‚ three line breaks and nine tackle breaks and it’s clear Schickerling is statistically the most important player in the WP team.

“I’ve learnt a lot from Eben and Pieter-Steph and that has helped my game develop‚ especially in terms of defensive lineouts‚ which is now my responsibility in the team‚” Schickerling said.

“When I broke my neck I never even thought I’d play again so being in a Currie Cup final is really special. It’s not everyday you have a chance to play for the Currie Cup‚ which is the oldest competition in the world‚ so I’m excited.”

Even though he is only 22‚ Schickerling understands that his goal of playing for the Springboks might have to wait a little longer with so many good locks in SA at the moment.

Etzebeth‚ Du Toit‚ Franco Mostert and Lood de Jager are all established Boks while the likes of Saturday’s opponent and Sharks captain Ruan Botha are also in the frame.

“I know that I have to be patient and my chance will come at some stage‚” Schickerling said. “The main thing is that I’m enjoying my rugby and I’m working hard‚ which is all I can do.”