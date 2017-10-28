Western Province crowned 2017 Currie Cup Champions

There was a kind of hush… all over this creaky old stadium around the 54th minute of the Currie Cup final.

Western Province’s redoubtable inside centre Huw Jones again, without seemingly much effort, rid himself of Sharks’ marker to run in his second try.

It was a dagger blow to a side that had made most of the running, not just in this game, but throughout the competition.Western Province were bossed in the first half, despite the considerable grunt of tighthead prop WIlco Louw in the scrums and the midfield contributions of Robert du Preez and Jones, but the visitors they gradually and inexorably found a way back.

Their stout defence and increased impact in the collisions in the second half, helped render the Sharks scoreless in that period.

By the 60th minute, after the resourceful and robust Du Preez added another penalty, the visitors had shot out to a nine-point lead and the Sharks looked short of cohesion and answers.

So much had been made of the Du Preez family affair but by the 70th minute Robert, the Western Province flyhalf, was applying the finishing touches on a famous Western Province comeback. By then his twin siblings in the opposing camp had departed the scene. Jean-Luc’s availability for the Springboks’ European tour looked in doubt when he was helped off the field in the 22nd minute with one leg dangling gingerly, while Dan departed the scene head bowed after he got a yellow card.

The Sharks looked to have won this match until they lost the plot on or around half time.

A try by Dillyn Leyds in the corner in the last open play act of the first half imbued the visitors with believe as they headed to the dressing room.

Soon the errors started to mount and even the normally cool Curwin Bosch started to look frazzled.

Pre match pronouncements by Sharks prop Thomas du Toit helped bring more scrutiny to yesterday’s scrums and this time the trailer resulted in sheer box office.

The Western Province scrum with newly installed Springbok, Louw as its anchor proved a destructive force.

The visitors however could not press home that advantage in the first half. For all the ascendancy they had in that area, the Sharks scrambled themselves out of tight corners and in some instances even served the double whammy of advancing the scoreboard amid their back pedalling. In one such instance the ball somehow found the hands of Bosch who effortlessly slotted a dropped goal from around 48m.

The sight of the ball sailing through the uprights would have been soul destroying to most forward units but Western Province’s big men drew inspiration. The Sharks were out of the blocks with more intent and they fashioned an early try when centre Marius Louw made a breach which was finished off perhaps fittingly by Odwa Ndungane. He however soon turned villain when Huw Jones gave him the slip to help level matters by the ninth minute.

That served as a telling portent of what was to come.- TimesLIVE