Currie Cup final yields mixed emotions for the Du Preez family
Predictably the Currie Cup final yielded mixed emotions for the Du Preez family.
Dad Robert‚ the Sharks coach‚ and sons Robert Jr the Western Province flyhalf‚ as well as backrow twins Jean-Luc and Dan were the focus of much pre-match attention but in the end there was only one winner.
“As the game went on Rob got stronger and stronger‚” beamed Western Province coach John Dobson after his side’s 33-21 victory‚ slightly against the odds.
“He came to me at halftime and said ‘don’t worry‚ we’ve got this’‚” Dobson recounted a conversation with his flyhalf after Western Province scored a crucial try just before halftime.
Dobson had come in for some stick for playing Du Preez ahead of the free spirited Damian Willemse who has been doing duty at fullback.
The coach felt a little vindication.
“I don’t want to sit here and crow but the plan worked really well‚” said Dobson.
He was then reminded of how big a loss Du Preez will be when he re-unites with his siblings at the Sharks next season.
“Is he joining the Sharks‚ is he? I’m really sorry to hear that‚” Dobson quipped.
“He and Huw Jones were incredible over the last few weeks. Rob is going to be special here.”
Du Preez senior half grudgingly acknowledged his son’s strong hand in the outcome.
“I thought he played really well‚ especially in the second half. He controlled the game like a general.
“That was the difference between the two sides. They controlled the game a lot better. Their game management was a lot better than ours.
“We are very pleased that he’s coming to the Sharks. That will help us with our stocks at flyhalf. He’ll be a big asset.”
That observation came after a match in which Sharks flyhalf Curwin Bosch’s defensive frailties were ruthlessly exposed by Western Province.
“We’ve worked really hard on Curwin and his one-on-one defence‚” said Du Preez.
“It’s definitely an area of his game that he is going to have to work hard on‚ especially playing international rugby.”
Bosch is only 20 and he will bounce back from Saturday’s setback.
His potential move to fullback next season isn’t the only change at the stunned Sharks. Assistant coaches Sean Everitt and Ryan Strudwick are believed to be vacating their positions with the former likely to take the reins of one of the age group teams.
It was a Currie Cup final on which Jean-Luc and Dan du Preez will not reflect with fondness.
The former left the field with what looked like a serious ankle injury in the 22nd minute.
Dan was yellow carded in the 70th minute which effectively dropped the curtain on his involvement in the final.
“It was a big loss‚” said Du Preez senior.
“It was an ankle injury. I’m not too sure how bad it is. We’ll do x-rays and have a clearer picture.
“A yellow card in a final always comes with a cost. At that time‚ technically we were still in the game. To lose a guy then for 10 minutes just creates more momentum for the opposition‚” said Du Preez.
Ultimately though‚ Western Province’s grunt upfront and their timely advances on the scoreboard broke the Sharks’ back.
“They were desperate to win this thing‚” Dobson said of his side before delivering a message for the men in suits who run the game.
“Maybe we get blinded by these great occasions thinking that everything is okay with the Currie Cup. I think the tournament has some challenges that need addressing.
“You see the passion. It’s a special tournament. We must have a look at the first few weeks of the tournament.
"It was tough for the Lions overlapping with Super Rugby‚ Wednesday fixtures‚ that sort of stuff.
"South African Rugby will be doing (the game) a great disservice if we don’t improve it. Once tradition goes‚ it’s gone. We can’t let it go.
"We have to fix it before it gets too bad… like Metro Rail.”
