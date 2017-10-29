Predictably the Currie Cup final yielded mixed emotions for the Du Preez family.

Dad Robert‚ the Sharks coach‚ and sons Robert Jr the Western Province flyhalf‚ as well as backrow twins Jean-Luc and Dan were the focus of much pre-match attention but in the end there was only one winner.

“As the game went on Rob got stronger and stronger‚” beamed Western Province coach John Dobson after his side’s 33-21 victory‚ slightly against the odds.

“He came to me at halftime and said ‘don’t worry‚ we’ve got this’‚” Dobson recounted a conversation with his flyhalf after Western Province scored a crucial try just before halftime.

Dobson had come in for some stick for playing Du Preez ahead of the free spirited Damian Willemse who has been doing duty at fullback.

The coach felt a little vindication.

“I don’t want to sit here and crow but the plan worked really well‚” said Dobson.

He was then reminded of how big a loss Du Preez will be when he re-unites with his siblings at the Sharks next season.

“Is he joining the Sharks‚ is he? I’m really sorry to hear that‚” Dobson quipped.