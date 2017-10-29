Louw still pinching himself after dream Currie Cup final

Currie Cup hero Wilco Louw says he still has to pinch himself.

And there is a lot to put between thumb and index finger.

Louw is a tighthead wide of frame and dimension and he showed it in a blockbusting performance in the final as Western Province defied narrow odds to beat the Sharks 33-21 on home soil.

His heroics at King’s Park came on the back of a test debut against the All Blacks at Newlands earlier this month. “Sometimes I feel I still have to pinch myself‚" he said.

"That test against New Zealand came so quick.

"I was busy playing Currie Cup but then I saw Coenie (Oosthuizen) got injured.

"Then my dream came true. On top of that we win the Currie Cup. 2017 has been a great year for me.

“I can only thank the Lord and the team.