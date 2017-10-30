Am, Gelant get Bok call-ups

Sharks centre Lukhanyo Am and Bulls fullback Warrick Gelant are new additions to the Springbok squad named on Sunday for the November tour to Ireland, Europe and the UK.

Eben Etzebeth will captain the side on the four-Test tour, which sees the Boks play against Ireland, France, Italy and Wales.

Am, named in the Bok squad for the June series against France before injury sidelined him, is given another chance, while Gelant is rewarded for a fine Currie Cup campaign.

Free State Cheetahs flank Oupa Mohoje earned a recall and could feature for the first time this season, while flank Jean-Luc du Preez was named pending the outcome of scans on an ankle injury sustained during Saturday's Currie Cup final.

Cheetahs centre Francois Venter has also been included, while Sharks flyhalf Curwin Bosch earned a nod over Western Province's Rob du Preez as the third flyhalf in the squad.

Tighthead prop Coenie Oosthuizen will tour after making a speedy recovery from a broken arm, sustained against Australia in Perth in September.

"This squad reflects consistency and continuity, while we also rewarded players who have constantly shown good form this season," said Springbok coach Allister Coetzee .

"Warrick and Lukhanyo are two examples of players who have excelled. It's great to have them in the squad and I look forward to working with them, but I feel sorry for Sbu Nkosi in particular - he had an impressive debut senior season and it is unfortunate that he will miss the tour because of his elbow injury.

"With the World Cup now less than two years away, this demanding tour gives us another very good opportunity to keep on building depth and experience.

"Eight new players were capped so far this season and a total of 19 new international players made their Springbok debuts since the 2015 Rugby World Cup, and we've also had a number of new Springbok captains since then.

"Our process to rebuild the Bok team and steadily working towards the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan is continuing at a good and satisfying pace.

"So far this season, this group has shown a genuine willingness to evolve and they continuously strive to be better players within our environment," said Coetzee.

Siya Kolisi will return to Cape Town after the Test against France in Paris on November18 as his wife is due to give birth the following week. He will rejoin the group for the final tour match in Cardiff against Wales.

Players who are contracted to overseas clubs - Franco Mostert, Francois Louw and Elton Jantjies - will not be considered for selection for the December 2 encounter against Wales, as this Test falls outside the international window.

Other players not considered for selection for the four-week tour because of injury or other reasons include Warren Whiteley (No 8); Jaco Kriel (flank); Frans Malherbe (prop); Sbu Nkosi (wing); Ruan Combrinck (wing) and Jan Serfontein (centre).