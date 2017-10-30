The 34-man Springbok squad chosen for the November tour to Ireland‚ Europe and Britain is light on specialist inside centres and number eights and heavy on inexperience.

Jan Serfontein’s ‘request’ to be left out of the squad means Damian de Allende travels as the Boks’ only recognised No 12.

The only specialist No 8 in the group is the inexperienced and uncapped Daniel du Preez even though Toulon’s Duane Vermeulen is fit again after recovering from a long-term groin injury.

Vermeulen‚ 31‚ was on the bench for Toulon last Saturday and while still a little way off being 100 per cent fit‚ would still add value to the touring Bok squad.

With another week of club rugby‚ the 37-Test veteran would be the perfect man to draft in‚ even if it is to play a role off the bench.

But he appears to be out of sight and out of mind.

Francois Louw‚ therefore‚ is set to continue at No 8 after playing at the back of the scrum against the All Blacks at Newlands earlier this month.

Flyhalf Curwin Bosch’s selection is a slight surprise given how porous he has been on defence during the Currie Cup campaign and especially during the final on Saturday‚ which the Sharks lost 33-21 against Western Province.

Bosch was horribly exposed on three occasions and it prompted Sharks coach Robert du Preez to publicly question the flyhalf’s defensive ability.

"We've worked really hard with Curwin [Bosch] on his one-on-one defence‚" Du Preez said after the final.

"It's definitely an area of his game that he's going to have to work hard on going forward‚ especially playing international rugby.

"You’ve got to make your one-on-one tackles. If you don't‚ then the opposition gets momentum on that half-hearted defence. It's definitely very costly."

WP flyhalf Rob du Preez has made great strides this year to become the complete package‚ yet was ignored despite three influential performances in the last three weeks of the Currie Cup.

At this stage the 24-year-old Du Preez is at the very least‚ a better third choice flyhalf than Bosch.

But Bok coach Allister Coetzee‚ who‚ in his best years as Stormers coach prioritised defence over everything else‚ appears to have changed philosophy.

Wing Raymond Rhule‚ the worst defensive performer in Super Rugby and in the Rugby Championship (despite only playing four games out of six)‚ has been recalled.

Rhule and Bosch are unlikely to feature in the squad for the Ireland match though‚ but it does beg the question then if they will benefit from being on tour.

A case could be made for the 20-year-old Bosch but the 24-year-old Rhule doesn’t appear to be the future with the likes of the injured S’bu Nkosi and Jamba Ulengo‚ and the overlooked Travis Ismaiel and Makazola Mapimpi‚ as much more promising long-term bets.

Scrumhalf remains an issue with Ross Cronje the best of a generation of honest‚ but unspectacular toilers.

Francois Hougaard appears to be jettisoned for good and Ruan Pienaar‚ despite playing great rugby for Montpellier‚ was not selected. It’s possible Pienaar declined selection but there is no confirmation that it was the case.

The pack though does have menace about it and there is depth in almost every position barring No 8 and to a lesser extent hooker.

Wilco Louw has solved the tighthead problem and with Coenie Oosthuizen’s return from a broken arm‚ the Boks are well set.

Flank Oupa Mohoje’s recall is reward for a string of solid Pro 14 matches while Daniel du Preez is similarly rewarded for strong Currie Cup performances.

Springbok squad:

Forwards:

Uzair Cassiem‚ Lood de Jager‚ Ruan Dreyer‚ Dan du Preez‚ Jean-Luc du Preez‚ Pieter-Steph du Toit‚ Eben Etzebeth‚ Steven Kitshoff‚ Siya Kolisi‚ Francois Louw‚ Wilco Louw‚ Malcolm Marx‚ Bongi Mbonambi‚ Teboho Mohojé‚ Franco Mostert‚ Tendai Mtawarira‚ Trevor Nyakane‚ Coenraad Oosthuizen‚ Mahlatse Ralepelle

Backs:

Lukhanyo Am‚ Curwin Bosch‚ Andries Coetzee‚ Ross Cronjé‚ Damian de Allende‚ Warrick Gelant‚ Elton Jantjies‚ Jesse Kriel‚ Dillyn Leyds‚ Rudy Paige‚ Handré Pollard‚ Raymond Rhule‚ Louis Schreuder‚ Courtnall Skosan‚ Francois Venter