Du Preez ruled out of the Springboks' European tour with a broken ankle

30 October 2017 - 17:27 By Liam Del Carme
Jean-Luc du Preez of the Cell C Sharks during the Currie Cup Final match between Cell C Sharks and DHL Western Province at Growthpoint Kings Park on October 28, 2017 in Durban, South Africa.
Image: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

As expected Sharks flank Jean-Luc du Preez has been ruled out of the Springboks' European tour with a broken ankle.

Springbok coach Allister Coetzee confirmed the news on Monday‚ suggesting he may be in a position to announce a replacement in his 34-man squad on Tuesday.

He has a replacement in mind but has some clearances to navigate.

It may well be a foreign based player.

With Du Preez injured‚ Pieter-Steph du Toit‚ who played well against the All Blacks‚ may well be retained in that position against Ireland Saturday week.

Coetzee said the back in favour Oupa Mohoje is another candidate.

Coetzee added that the Du Toit‚ Francois Louw and Siya Kolisi backrow combination who started against the All Blacks‚ gives him a base from which to work.

Almost halfway through the duration of his contract Coetzee is increasingly espousing the virtues of continuity.

Injuries and the vagaries around foreign-held contracts have influenced his selections but he declared himself happy with the squad he assembled for their European tour.

That he found this contentment is significant more or less halfway en route to the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

A season to forget last year cost him valuable time to establish his squad but now the coach is in a happier space.

His selection picture is far from complete.

Apart from flank‚ he needs clarity at inside centre where Jan Serfontein's absence has left a big hole.

Asked whether he would consider Handre Pollard in that position‚ the coach appeared a little reticent.

"I won't pick him there ahead of the other players we have in that position‚" said Coetzee.

He was also asked about Rohan Janse van Resburg's non selection.

"We are looking for industrious centres. I'm not saying Rohan isn't.

"Other players like Lukhanyo Am and Francois Venter have played with confidence.

"He is probably unlucky. We need to replace like for like when it comes to Jan.

"It's not just about getting momentum. It's about chasing and work rate as well."

Continuity is key for the coach.

He said he had told players they have to play their way out of the side.

"The other players must prove they deserve to be there.

"We can't base selection on three or four good games."

He stated three objectives for the European tour that incorporates matches against Ireland‚ France‚ Italy and Wales.

His touring squad had very little to smile about on the corresponding tour last year but Coetzee wants his team to enjoy this one.

"That will help us grow as a team‚" said the coach.

He also wants the team to advance their game management ‚ especially in the closing stages when the match is in the balance.

"We must also learn how to win close games."

