By the time the Springboks run out against Ireland in Dublin next weekend‚ the blood and guts performance of their narrow defeat to the All Blacks at Newlands would be almost forgotten.

Coach Allister Coetzee‚ however‚ is hoping his team can summon the same levels of courage and commitment when they face Ireland Saturday week.

“That is the challenge. We cannot accept that is just going to happen‚” said Coetzee.

The coach then pointed to the different demands southern hemisphere teams face on an end of season tour‚ while stressing they've learnt from last year's winless streak through Europe which capped a miserable season.

“An end of year tour normally comes with different challenges‚ the type of game that is played‚ especially at the breakdown and the referee's interpretation.

"I think the way we are able to adapt has improved.

“The other challenge will be the aerial game that they play.

"In Super Rugby we don't face the aerial bombardment because we want to keep ball in hand.

"If you look at a player like Conor Murray (Ireland's scrumhalf) he is a great‚ world class nine.

"He is pinpoint accurate with his kicking.

"That is something we faced last year.”

In that regard the Springboks are likely to receive the ball back pedalling.

They can‚ however‚ get themselves onto the front foot with other areas Coetzee highlighted.

“Our mauling and line-outs will be crucial in conditions over there‚” before cautioning their preparation may be impacted by the weather.

“Here we can have two sessions a day‚ there you have to plan really well.”

One of the lessons learnt from last year's tour was the disruptive nature of losing players for matches outside the Test window.

“We lose three players because the game is outside the international window‚” Coetzee said about the December 2 clash against Wales in Cardiff.

“That's why we've selected 34 players.

"Those players will be with us from start to finish.

"Last year eight to 10 players left after the Barbarians game.”

The coach said the retention of what has worked for them is essential. In that regard continuity is key.

“Everyone apart from Lukhanyo Am has been part of training camps this year. The continuity is a big plus.”

Although he wants to develop the squad by bedding down a playing system with which they become increasingly familiar‚ results are ultimately the only currency in which international coaches trade.

“Whatever you say‚ you have to win Test matches for South Africa.

"We focus on the process‚ not the outcome‚ the players understand that.

"It is important to kick off on a positive note.”

