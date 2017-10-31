Rugby

Five reasons why SA’s RWC 2023 bid succeeded

31 October 2017 - 16:38 By Craig Ray
Cape Town Stadium (formerly Green Point). PIC. SIMON MATHEBULA. February 2010.
Cape Town Stadium (formerly Green Point). PIC. SIMON MATHEBULA. February 2010.
Image: Sunday Times

South Africa has been chosen as the preferred candidate to host the Rugby World Cup 2023.

1. Financial guarantees from government

Despite an initial ban by former Sports Minister Fikile Mbalula preventing SA Rugby from bidding for RWC 2023‚ when Thulas Nxesi took over earlier this year‚ government threw its weight behind the bid.

Key to the backing was government’s £160m (R2.9bn) financial guarantee to World Rugby‚ which allayed fears of commercial failure for the union.

2. Lobbying for a transparent process

SA Rugby were one of the driving forces behind a change in the bidding process that would allow for more transparency.

SA Rugby‚ led by chief executive Jurie Roux‚ pushed for an evaluation process that weighted key criteria and that was made public to eliminate ‘horse-trading’ at the voting stage.

3. Stadiums and infrastructure already in place

Thanks to hosting the 2010 FIFA World Cup‚ SA has eight all-seater‚ modern stadiums to host the matches.

The smallest venue has a capacity of 43500 while the National Stadium where the final and opening match will take place‚ has a capacity of over 87436 making it the biggest RWC stadium of all time.

As a result of the facilities there is a projection of a record 2.9m ticket sales‚ which will further swell World Rugby’s coffers.

4. Time zone‚ value for money and fan experience

With SA in the same time zone as the lucrative European TV market‚ the SA bid lost no ground to Ireland and France.

SA’s climate in spring is also perfect for rugby while foreign visitors will have much more spending power given the strength of the dollar‚ pound and euro against the rand.

Hotels and airports were upgraded for 2010 and will only need minor tweaks in the coming years.

5. Proven track record

SA has staged major international sporting events.

The huge success with the 2010 FIFA World Cup is the most prominent.

RWC 1995‚ the 1996 African Cup of Nations and the 2003 Cricket World Cup are the three other major sporting events this country has successfully hosted in the past quarter of a century.

 

READ MORE

South Africa recommended as host for 2023 Rugby World Cup

The 2023 Rugby World Cup is set to be held in South Africa after the Board of the sport’s governing body recommended their bid ahead of Ireland and ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Most read

  1. Newly married Wayde van Niekerk out for six months as he goes under the knife Sport
  2. Accusations fly as athletics turf war hits court Sport
  3. Coetzee hoping the Boks deliver a brave performance against the Irish Rugby
  4. Five reasons why SA’s RWC 2023 bid succeeded Rugby
  5. Makhanya aiming to make the top five at the Soweto Marathon on Sunday Sport

Latest Videos

Triple murder accused Henri van Breda takes the stand
#BlackMonday protests against farm murders gain momentum
X