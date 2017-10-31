SA Rugby chews nails over 2023 host pointer

SA Rugby will be waiting anxiously today for the announcement of World Rugby's preferred candidate to host the 2023 World Cup.

The official announcement of whether France, Ireland or South Africa will host rugby World Cup 2023 will be made on November 15, when the World Rugby Council votes to decide the host country.

But it would be highly irregular if the votes go against the recommendation of the RWC 2023 bid-evaluation report.

South Africa's bid has met all World Rugby's requirements, and exceeded them in most cases.

Most crucially the government, which at first held back on supporting the bid, has guaranteed World Rugby R2.9-billion.

South Africa's bid book projects sales of a record 2.9million tickets.

All the stadiums are already built - a legacy of hosting the 2010 World Cup.

Independent consultant The Sports Consultancy has scrutinised every aspect of the evaluation to ensure that all candidates are treated fairly and the agreed criteria are consistently applied.

The criteria agreed by Rugby World Cup's board and council are:

Venues and infrastructure commensurate with a top-tier major event;

Comprehensive and enforceable public and private sector guarantees;

A commercially successful event with a fully-funded, robust financial model;

Operational excellence through an integrated and experienced delivery team;

A vision that engages and inspires domestic and international audiences and contributes to the growth of rugby at all levels;

An enabling environment of political and financial stability that respects the diversity of RWC stakeholders; and

An environment suited to top-level sport in a geography that allows maximum fan mobility.

The bidding countries cannot take part in the vote next month.

Therefore there are 39 votes in total remaining.

Those eligible to vote in the secret ballot will be Australia (3 votes), England (3), New Zealand (3), Scotland (3), Wales (3), Italy (3), Argentina (3), Canada (1), Japan (2), Georgia (1), Romania (1), USA (1), Asia Rugby (2), Oceania Rugby (2), Rugby Africa (2), Rugby Americas North (2), Rugby Europe (2), South America Rugby (2).

In the event that none of the candidate hosts receives a simple majority in the first round, the candidate with the least votes drops out and a second ballot is held.