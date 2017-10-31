Rugby

South Africa recommended as host for 2023 Rugby World Cup

31 October 2017 - 13:10 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Eben Etzebeth (captain) of the Springboks celebrates Raymond Rhule of the Springboks scoring during the 2017 Rugby Championship game between South Africa and Argentina at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, Port Elizabeth on 19 August 2017.
Image: Deryck Foster/BackpagePix

The 2023 Rugby World Cup is set to be held in South Africa after the Board of the sport’s governing body recommended their bid ahead of France and Ireland, French and Irish media reported on Tuesday.

World Rugby’s Council is expected to rubber-stamp the recommendation on November 15.

Japan will host the next tournament in 2019. 

