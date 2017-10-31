South Africa recommended as host for 2023 Rugby World Cup
31 October 2017 - 13:10
The 2023 Rugby World Cup is set to be held in South Africa after the Board of the sport’s governing body recommended their bid ahead of France and Ireland, French and Irish media reported on Tuesday.
World Rugby’s Council is expected to rubber-stamp the recommendation on November 15.
Japan will host the next tournament in 2019.
